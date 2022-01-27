The low-pressure area (LPA) has left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Thursday afternoon, but the shear line and the easterlies will continue to affect most of the country.

“Nakalabas na ng PAR ang mino-monitor natin na LPA as of Thursday (January 27), 5 p.m. Sa ngayon, meron tayong dalawang weather system na nakakaapekto — una na dyan ang shear line, o yong linya kung saan nagtatagpo ang easterlies at ang northeast monsoon,” PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said Friday morning.

“Yong easterlies natin is nakakaapekto po sa Central Luzon down to Mindanao. Ito yong mainit na hangin galing sa Pacific Ocean, at ito rin po ay nagdadala ng mga localized thunderstorms in most parts of the country,” he added.

The LPA, with its cloud cluster beyond the PAR, is heading northward, according to Estareja. Before it dissipates, it may approach the shear line, which will bring rains to the majority of Northern Luzon.

He added that until the end of the month, the Philippines is not expecting any typhoon.

“Sa weekend, nakikita natin na mananatili itong shear line, magpapaulan dito sa Northern Luzon. Habang itong low-pressure area together with its cloud cluster ay nakikita natin na paakyat ang movement sa direksyon ng shear so maaaring magsanib o pumunta itong low-pressure area sa shear line, magpaulan pa rin sa malaking bahagi ng Northern Luzon hanggang sa malusaw ito,” he said.

“Hanggang sa matapos ang Enero ay wala tayong inaasahang bagyo na papasok o mabubuo sa loob ng Philippine Area of Responsibility,” he added.

The region of MIMAROPA will have fair weather in the morning with a humid temperature by noontime.

Due to northeast monsoon or amihan, PAGASA raised a gale warning over Batanes waters with wave height from 2.5 to 4.5 meters.

“Delikado pa rin ito sa maliliit na sasakyang pandagat. In other areas, magiging banayad hanggang katamtaman ang taas ng mga pag-alon,” he said.