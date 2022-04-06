The low pressure area (LPA) embedded in the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is continuously delivering scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands.

PAGASA weather specialist Ana Clauren said Wednesday afternoon in a forecast that it was last spotted at 3 p.m. 130 kilometers east of Davao City, or over the coastal waters of Caraga, Davao Oriental.

“Nananatiling mababa ang tsansa na ito ay ma-develop o mabuo bilang isang bagyo sa susunod na 24 oras. Kung makikita nga natin yong binabantayan nating low pressure area ay nakapaloob sa ITCZ na nakakapekto sa Palawan, Visayas at Mindanao,” Clauren said.

“Medyo malawak yong ating LPA na kung saan yong track nito, o extension ng mga kaulapan ay nag-e-extend hanggang sa bahagi ng Bicol Region at ng Quezon. Kaya bukod sa Palawan, Visayas, at Mindanao, pati itong bahagi ng Quezon at Bicol Region ay makakaranas ng mahihina, katamtaman, o minsan ay malalakas na buhos ng mga pag-ulan,” she added.

Moderate to strong winds from northeast to northwest will prevail over the Visayas and from northeast over Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro with moderate to rough seas.

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to monitor the weather condition.