The state weather bureau has reported that a low-pressure area (LPA) has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and may potentially develop into a storm.

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was estimated to be 905 kilometers east of Mindanao, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Weather forecaster Obet Badrina noted that if the LPA develops into a storm, it will be named “Amang”, which would be the first storm of 2023. Regardless of whether the LPA develops into a storm or not, it is still expected to have an impact on Eastern Visayas and Southern Luzon.

Badrina also said that the LPA may move closer to areas of Quezon and Aurora, and its trough is already bringing rains over the Caraga region and Eastern Visayas. The chances of scattered rains are anticipated in Luzon, Visayas, and the western part of Mindanao. Meanwhile, the northeasterly surface windflow prevails in the extreme Northern Luzon area.

PAGASA did not raise a gale warning over waters in the country, but moderate to rough seas are expected in the Northern Luzon area. However, Badrina warned that sudden strengthening of waves may occur in other areas of the country during thunderstorms, so caution is still advised.

