The state weather bureau has reported that a low-pressure area (LPA) has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and may potentially develop into a storm.

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was estimated to be 905 kilometers east of Mindanao, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Weather forecaster Obet Badrina noted that if the LPA develops into a storm, it will be named “Amang”, which would be the first storm of 2023. Regardless of whether the LPA develops into a storm or not, it is still expected to have an impact on Eastern Visayas and Southern Luzon.

Badrina also said that the LPA may move closer to areas of Quezon and Aurora, and its trough is already bringing rains over the Caraga region and Eastern Visayas. The chances of scattered rains are anticipated in Luzon, Visayas, and the western part of Mindanao. Meanwhile, the northeasterly surface windflow prevails in the extreme Northern Luzon area.

PAGASA did not raise a gale warning over waters in the country, but moderate to rough seas are expected in the Northern Luzon area. However, Badrina warned that sudden strengthening of waves may occur in other areas of the country during thunderstorms, so caution is still advised.

About Post Author

Rachel Ganancial

is one of the senior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow.

See author's posts

    Previous articleDOTr Sec. Bautista urges CHED to improve maritime curriculum for industry boost
    Next articleMIMAROPA records 361% increase in typhoid cases
    Rachel Ganancial
    is one of the senior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR