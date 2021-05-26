LPA emerges near Mindanao

A low-pressure area (LPA) has formed some 825 kilometers east of Mindanao but the weather bureau said it is expected to dissipate in the next 24 hours.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said fair weather is still expected in most of Luzon.

“Asahan natin ang fair weather sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon, pagsapit ng tanghali naman ay magiging mainit pa rin at maalinsangan,” he said.

The Kalayaan Islands will have a temperature level of 27 to 30 degrees Celsius, while the city of Puerto Princesa will observe 26 to 32 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

The condition of seaboards surrounding the province of Palawan is at a slight to moderate condition.

Meanwhile, the partial eclipse of the total Lunar eclipse will start at 5:44 pm, while the greatest eclipse will be seen from 7:11 to 7:25 pm wherein the shadow of the earth completely covers the moon.

However, areas in Visayas and Mindanao may not completely observe the eclipse due to cloudy skies and rain showers as an effect of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

“Unfortunately for some areas lalo na sa Visayas and Mindanao, patuloy pa rin ang cloudy skies at maulan na panahon dahil sa intertropical convergence zone. Meron naman mga localized thunderstorm at certain areas of Luzon dahil sa easterlies o yong hangin mula sa Pacific Ocean so may kainitian naman ang panahon,” he said.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts