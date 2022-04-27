A low pressure area near Zamboanga province in Mindanao is expected to bring light to moderate and occasionally heavy rains over Palawan, according to the official local weather forecast.

According to the weather forecast, the LPA was estimated at 180 kilometers south southeast of Zamboanga City within the inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

In a latest advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) station reported that rains have already been recorded in Puerto Princesa City and the towns of Aborlan, Roxas, and San Vicente.

“Ang binabantayan natin na low-pressure area ay hindi natin inaasahan na maging isang bagyo at makakaapekto lamang ito kasama ang ITCZ sa bahagi ng Mindanao, Visayas, Bicol region, Romblon at sa Palawan. Ngayong gabi ay may mga inaasahan tayong na light to moderate with at times heavy na mga pag-ulan,” weather specialist Ana Clauren said.

- Advertisement -

Cloudy sky condition is still expected over the province on Thursday with high chances of rains due to ITCZ, while the rest of the Luzon area is affected by the easterlies wind or the humid air from the Pacific Ocean.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), in a text message on Wednesday night, also advised the public to be alert for possible flooding and landslides.