A low-pressure area moving towards the Visayas has brought rains over Palawan, according to the state weather bureau.

PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said that the LPA inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) was estimated at 70 kilometers (km) west of Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental. It is less likely to develop as a storm and may dissipate in the next 24 hours.

“Sa mga kababayan sa Palawan, dahil sa paglapit ng low-pressure area dito sa may parteng Visayas, asahan ang maulan na panahon lalo na dito sa southern portion ng Palawan, kabilang na rin ang Cagayancillo Islands. May light-to-moderate with at times heavy rains maging dito na rin sa natitirang bahagi ng Palawan pagsapit ng hapon hanggang gabi,” he said.

According to Thunderstorm Advisory No. 5 of the Mactan Radar issued at 4:50 a.m., moderate-to-heavy rains with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are expected over the areas of Roxas, Puerto Princesa, Araceli, Dumaran, San Vicente, and nearby areas within one to two hours.

At 5:00 a.m., through the Heavy Rainfall Warning No. 8, the yellow warning level is raised over Balabac, Bataraza, Rizal, and Brooke’s Point, where flooding is possible in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas.

The local weather bureau stated that this information is based on current radar trends and all available meteorological data. The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council are advised to take appropriate actions.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is also monitoring another LPA outside PAR which was only developed on Wednesday early morning. It was estimated at 1, 095 east of Visayas as of 3:00 am and is also less likely to intensify as a storm.

It will remain as LPA while moving closer to Bicol region and Visayas. While the northeast monsoon or Amihan is continuously affecting the Luzon area with light rains and low temperature.

PAGASA said no gale warning has been raised over the seaboards of the country, the water surrounding the province is at slight to moderate levels from 0.6 to 2.1-meter height.