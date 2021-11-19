The low pressure area (LPA) being monitored by PAGASA 205 kilometers (kms) east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes is bringing cloudy skies, scattered rains, and thunderstorms in Quezon and Camarines provinces.

PAGASA weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said aside from the LPA, the prevailing northeast monsoon is continuously affecting Northern Luzon, and is bringing infrequent light rains.

In the next 3-5 days, the rest of the country will have good weather as there is no other LPA being monitored.

“Within 24 hours, magandang panahon pa rin po sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon, except dyan lamang sa Quezon at Camarines provinces dahil nga apektado sila ng low pressure area,” he said.

He said the LPA has low chances of turning into a tropical depression.