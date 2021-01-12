LPA being monitored in southeastern part of General Santos

According to weather specialist Meno Mendoza of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the LPA was located at 170 kilometers southeastern side of General Santos, South Cotabato.

The state weather bureau is monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) in the southeastern part of General Santos, South Cotabato which is expected to dissipate within the next 24 to 36 hours.

“Sa kasalukuyan ang ating low-pressure area ay mababa naman ang tiyansa nito na maging isang bagyo at susunod na 24 hanggang 36 na oras ay posible itong malusaw,” he said.

Aside from LPA, two other weather systems are also observed inside the country’s area of responsibility.

The northeast monsoon or amihan is continuously bringing cold winds over Luzon area from mainland China while the tail-end of frontal system or the interaction of cold and warm wind is affecting the Visayas area.

The Kalayaan island will experience a temperature level of 24 to 28 degrees Celsius and the city of Puerto Princesa will observe a level of 26 to 30 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

PAGASA also raised a gale warning over eastern and western seaboards of southern Luzon including Kalayaan island; seaboards of northern Luzon; seaboards of central Luzon; and the eastern seaboard of Visayas which is expected to be rough to very rough sea condition.

“Malakas ang alon sa nabanggit na mga lugar kaya’t pinapayuhan pa rin ang ating mga kababayan at ang mga may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat na huwag pumalaot sa nasabing mga lugar,” he said.

