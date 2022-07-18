- Advertisement by Google -

The combined effect of the prevailing low-pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon will bring rain over parts of the country, the weather forecast said.

Senior weather specialist Chris Perez said Monday afternoon that the LPA was estimated at 65 kilometers west northwest of Masbate.

The two weather systems will bring scattered rain over areas in the MIMAROPA region.

“Pinapayuhan ang mga kababayan lalo na sa western section ng Southern Luzon at Visayas na maging alerto pa rin sa posibleng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa,” he said.

The LPA is not expected to develop into a tropical cyclone. According to the speed and direction of the surface wind in the global spectral model, the southwest monsoon will weaken for a short time over the next two days.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) did not issue any gale warnings over the country’s seaboards.

The moderate to rough waters surrounding the province will be observed, PAGASA noted.

“Ibayong pag-iingat pa rin sa mga kababayan natin na papalaot lalo na ‘yong may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat at ‘yong mangingisda,” he said.