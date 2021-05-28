Lowering height limit for PNP, other uniformed personnel OK’d

RA 11549, signed by Duterte on Wednesday, lowers the minimum height requirement for male applicants in the said law enforcement agencies from 1.62 meters to 1.57 meters. | File photo

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed Republic Act (RA) 11549 lowering the height requirement for the applicants of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

RA 11549, signed by Duterte on Wednesday, lowers the minimum height requirement for male applicants in the said law enforcement agencies from 1.62 meters to 1.57 meters.

For female applicants, the original height limit of 1.57 meters is lowered to 1.52 meters.

A waiver for height requirement will be automatically granted to applicants belonging to the cultural communities or indigenous peoples.

BuCor applicants, according to RA 11549, should not be less than 21 years old or more than 40 years old.

Within 90 days after RA 11549 takes effect, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) are mandated to promulgate the rules and regulations necessary for the implementation of the new law.

The DILG and DOJ are also directed to coordinate with the Civil Service Commission, the National Police Commission, the PNP, BFP, BJMP, and BuCor.

Malacañang released a copy of RA 11549 on Thursday.

It takes effect 15 days after its complete publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.

Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte, one of the authors of the measure, earlier said the current height requirements enforced for those who want to serve in the PNP, BFP, BJMP, and BuCor are discriminatory.

Senator Ronald dela Rosa, a former PNP chief, also believed the measure is a “key in opening the gates of public service.” (PNA)

