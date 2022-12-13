The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) in Palawan recorded 362 registrations during the first day of the resumption of voter registration on December 12.

The turnout for the first day of the registration of procedure applications was 195 in Puerto Princesa City, 29 in Balabac, and 21 in Coron, among others.

The COMELEC also recorded 143 applications for transfer from another city, 55 reactivations, and 29 changes of name.

The voter registration resumed Monday, December 12 after President Bongbong Marcos signed Republic Act 11935 postponing the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election from December this year to October 2023.

The voter registration will run until January 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in different COMELEC offices.

COMELEC recommends that first-time voters get all the documents they need before going to the registration areas. This will speed up the process and keep them from having to wait in long lines.

Registration application forms are available on the COMELEC website or in the COMELEC offices.

Applicants should bring valid proof of identification such as a National ID (PhilSys), passport, driver’s license, employment ID, and student ID or library card.

“Ang resumption po ng continuing system of registration of voters ay magsisimula sa December 12, 2022, at tatagal hanggang January 31, 2023 (maliban sa December 24 at December 31, 2023), Lunes hanggang Sabado, mula 8:00AM hanggang 5:00PM, sa lahat ng Tanggapan ng COMELEC sa lahat ng mga Lungsod at Bayan sa buong Pilipinas,” Atty. John Rex Laudiangco, COMELEC spokesperson said.

