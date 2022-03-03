A low-pressure area (LPA) is forming over the Philippine Sea but it is not expected to gather into a significant weather disturbance, the weather bureau said.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja said on Friday forecast that the LPA is less likely to develop into a tropical cyclone.

Meanwhile, the easterlies or warm breeze from the Pacific Ocean is bringing isolated thunderstorms over Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“Possible na may mabuong low-pressure area this weekend somewhere dito sa Philippine boundary. Mababa ang chance na itong weather disturbance ay maging isang bagyo subalit tatawirin nito ang Philippine Sea hanggang sa makalapit sa Visayas and Mindanao,” he said.

- Advertisement -

As the northeast monsoon weakens, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) did not raise any gale warning over the seaboards of the country. Wave height is only expected to reach up to 2.5-meter height with slight to moderate levels.

Light to moderate winds from the east to northeast will prevail over the Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands with slight to moderate seas.