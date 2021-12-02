Township developer Megaworld, which is developing a P5 billion boutique hotel and shophouse district in Paragua Coastown in the municipality of San Vicente, is offering 240 lots in Mercado Shophouse District and Porto Hotel District within its 462-hectare property.

Megaworld, in a statement released Wednesday, said strategically located in Kemdeng with its own beachline, lots ranging from 250 square meters to 599 square meters for shophouses and 450 square meters to 1,199 square meters for boutique hotels will be available in the master-planned Mercato Shophouse District and the Porto Hotel District.

Both districts are connected by substantial sidewalks and bridges, allowing for easy walking between them. This area is also bordered with groomed parks and gardens, as well as a creekside esplanade. It will also include a notable bridge that connects it to the Mangrove Reserve Park.

Perspective photo of Megaworld’s Paragua Coastown in the municipality of San Vicente.

“Our eco-tourism township offers businesses and entrepreneurs such as hotel owners, restaurateurs, coffee shop and bar operators, and retail shop owners to own land in San Vicente, particularly inside our master-planned beachside development,” said in the statement by JR Abustan, head of sales and marketing of Megaworld Palawan.

This district that we are developing in Kemdeng will have close access to the coastline of Long Beach Area of San Vicente, which has been designated as a Tourism Enterprise Zone (TEZ) of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA),” he added.

TIEZA’s Tourism Enterprise Zones have special incentives for tourism-related businesses such as tax holidays.

The Mercato Shophouse District and Porto Hotel District will have direct access to San Vicente Town Proper and the San Vicente Airport via the municipal and coastal roads that traverse the township.

The company expects to generate around P5 billion in sales from these projects.

This first area of the expansive Paragua Coastown that is being developed in Kemdeng will also have several mixed-use developments, medical and wellness facilities, church, and other leisure and institutional amenities once completed.

Other areas for future developments within Paragua Coastown include several town barangays, which will mostly have access to Long Beach as well. San Vicente Long Beach boasts of having the longest beach line in the country and the second-longest in entire Southeast Asia.

“We will definitely have unique residential and recreational offerings inside Paragua Coastown as well. What we are building here will hopefully help San Vicente become the most popular eco-tourism spot in Palawan and the entire country. But of course, we give utmost importance to sustainable real estate because this is what everyone will be looking for when they decide to invest in Palawan,” Abustan said.

Megaworld has allocated P40-billion to develop the entire eco-tourism township in the next 10 to 15 years.