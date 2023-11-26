The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has issued a warning about a “lost asteroid” named 2007 FT3, which has a slight possibility of impacting Earth in 2024.

In 2007, scientists identified an object in space, naming it 2007 FT3. However, this asteroid lost its flight path, with only a short observation arc of 1.2 days, and it has not been seen since.

NASA suggests that the asteroid is “potentially hazardous” due to a small chance it might hit Earth next year.

The space agency has calculated the probability of the asteroid striking Earth in October 2024 at an estimated 0.0000087 percent or a 1 in 11.5 million chance, with an additional possibility in March 2024 at 0.0000096 percent or a 1 in 10 million chance.

In either scenario, the potential energy release is equivalent to detonating 2.6 billion tons of TNT, causing significant regional destruction but not global damage.

NASA emphasizes that while there is a slight risk, the chances of impact are minimal.

The agency is continuously monitoring the situation and providing updates.