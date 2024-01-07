An Italian tourist in El Nido was fortunate to have her lost pair of airpod returned when the person who found it activated the item, allowing her to track it down.

The El Nido Tourist Police Assistance Center (TPAC), led by acting chief Captain Emilie Valdez, said Saturday night that the owner of the wireless earbuds was Italian national Giulia Tarsitano, who lost it at SAVA Bar on January 5.

TPAC said its team and Tarsitano, accompanied by Federica di Giuseppe, used the “Find My Phone app” to locate the AirPod in Barangay Masagana. Carmelito Aguinaldo III, an employee at SAVA Bar, had found it and activated it for tracking, leading to its recovery on January 6.

“With the help of the Find My Phone app, we were able to follow the location of the AirPod at Brgy. Masagana, and Mr. Carmelito Aguinaldo III, SAVA staff, who found the airpod, handed it over to the owner of the said item. He turned on the airpod so that the owner could track its location,” TPAC said in a post.

TPAC stated that Aguinaldo’s actions serve as a demonstration of the dedication to service and integrity that is upheld in El Nido.