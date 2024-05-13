Philippines, we know you love your lip tints! This innovative formula is perfect for students and young adults who want a pop of color that keeps their lips healthy. Hyaluronic Acid hydrates and nourishes, keeping lips soft and kissable even under the scorching summer sun.

Not only does the EB Water Tint pack a powerful hydrating punch, but it also delivers vibrant color in just one swipe! he formula glides on effortlessly, feeling like water on your lips, and boasts a refreshing watermelon scent that will make every application a delightful experience. Want a more intense look? No problem! The tint is easily buildable, allowing you to transform your pout from a natural everyday look to a show-stopping opaque color.

Plus, with six gorgeous shades to choose from, you’re sure to find your perfect match: from Sleek and Mirthful to Remarkable, Gleaming, Roseate, and Vivacious, the EB Water Tint collection offers a variety of colors to suit any mood or occasion.

At only, Php 195, the EB Water Tint is a steal you won’t want to miss! Shop the EB Water Tint line now online at Ever Bilena’s official Shopee, Tiktok and Lazada online flagship stores, or in Watsons and leading department stores near you to experience the perfect combination of long-lasting color and ultimate lip care this summer!

