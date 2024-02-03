The video-sharing platform recently lost a majority of its music catalog after talks with Universal Music Group (UMG) concerning the use of AI music failed, leading to the prohibition of songs from over 1,000 artists worldwide starting February 1.

TikTok has hosted a wide range of copyrighted music, all limited to under one minute, for free use on the site since gaining popularity in 2019.

This led to an era of viral trends on the app using “looping” music, from dance trends set to songs like “Water” by Tyla, to fan edits of television dramas paired with Taylor Swift’s “Antihero”—most of which are now permanently muted.

UMG, which owns the copyright to the music catalogs of artists such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo, ended its licensing agreement with TikTok on January 31, choosing not to renew the contract due to unresolved issues regarding payment, the rampant use of AI on the app, and the platform’s lukewarm regulations on hate speech and bullying.

In an open letter published on their website on January 30, UMG stated that TikTok’s offer was inferior to the previous one, accusing the platform of sidelining emerging talents while prioritizing global stars, and compensating artists inadequately for extensive music rights.

“As our negotiations continued, TikTok attempted to bully us into accepting a deal worth less than the previous deal, far less than fair market value and not reflective of their exponential growth. How did it try to intimidate us? By selectively removing the music of certain of our developing artists, while keeping on the platform our audience-driving global stars. TikTok’s tactics are obvious: use its platform power to hurt vulnerable artists and try to intimidate us into conceding to a bad deal that undervalues music and shortchanges artists and songwriters as well as their fans. We will never do that,” UMG stated.

Tiktok’s response, sent out that same day, was short.

“It is sad and disappointing that Universal Music Group has put their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters. Despite Universal’s false narrative and rhetoric, the fact is they have chosen to walk away from the powerful support of a platform with well over a billion users that serves as a free promotional and discovery vehicle for their talent. TikTok has been able to reach ‘artist-first’ agreements with every other label and publisher. Clearly, Universal’s self-serving actions are not in the best interests of artists, songwriters and fans,” the short-form video hosting service said.

Local trends

All videos made with these copyrighted songs counted towards streaming numbers, which led to many songs, such as “Say So” by Doja Cat and “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo, becoming massive global hits.

However, the recent mute has effectively ended most of these trends, as seen in TikTok dancer Niana Guerrero’s videos, and also impacted Filipino artists signed to UMG, such as Juan Karlos Labajo.

Niana is a famous Filipino dancer on TikTok who gained notoriety on the app by posting dance covers with her siblings during the pandemic. Her videos have garnered between approximately 3 to 80 million views.

An original dance she created to “Get Dripped” by Lil Yachty was among those muted. It had amassed 7.5 million views and over 700,000 likes at the time of its muting on February 1, with the dance becoming a trend among international dancers.

The muting affected not just her craft but also incidental daily trends commonly found on the website. For instance, a video featuring her and her little sister making funny faces to a remixed version of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” had totaled a whopping 72.8 million views at the time of its mute.

In another direct example of the pullout affecting local artists, the entire catalog of singer Juan Karlos Labajo was pulled from the app, as he, like fellow ‘The Voice’ graduate Lyca Gairanod, was signed to UMG.

JK Labajo is known as the frontman of his band, Juan Karlos, and has recently branched out into alternative rock music. One of his singles, “ERE,” reached #2 on Spotify’s Top Songs Global Chart in 2023—the first Filipino song to do so—after gaining 1.2 million streams in just over 24 hours on October 11 last year.

Its status as a chart-topper was even more admirable because “ERE’s” streams surged from the start—an integral part of the song’s chorus has JK belting out an expletive, which prevented the single from ever being aired on local radio.

That same expletive, however, greatly contributed to the song’s global popularity. On September 26, 2023, JK asked his fans to use the song on TikTok in videos taken during the monsoon season. This led to thousands of looping viral videos that significantly boosted the song’s streams, with even international artists creating dubbed videos during the expletive part.

“haha random pero sino po yung malapit sa baha ngayon? pwede po mag request na video niyo yung baha tapos pakiplay yung chorus ng ERE tapos tag niyoko sa tiktok plzzz sige na minsan lang naman ako mag request thank youuuuu,” he stated in his post.

The singer has yet to issue a statement regarding the loss of his songs on the platform.

AI and local trends

Though the mute has affected most of the copyrighted songs and taken down many mixes found in their videos, there are still videos that TikTok cannot account for. This includes songs uploaded in a highly edited remix or videos edited off the app using copyrighted music and overlaid with royalty-free audio found on TikTok (with the volume turned all the way down to allow the actual music played in the video to be heard).

This approach has enabled the creation of tracks like the infamous Ama Namin remix or the mashup of Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” with Salbakuta’s “Stupid Love” on the app, as anyone with a phone could take the free music and transform it into something more significant.

UMG has expressed its stance on the importance of their artists for TikTok’s continued success as a video-sharing platform. They have also criticized practices such as the rampant use of AI covers of songs on the app, which were not taken down because the algorithm recognized different voices over the copyrighted beat.

“On AI, TikTok is allowing the platform to be flooded with AI-generated recordings—as well as developing tools to enable, promote and encourage AI music creation on the platform itself – and then demanding a contractual right which would allow this content to massively dilute the royalty pool for human artists, in a move that is nothing short of sponsoring artist replacement by AI,” it said.

Unregulated AI use, overshadowing the hard work of real human talents in crafting art, is a genuine and growing concern. This is evident in recent events, such as the prolific Getty Images Holdings, Inc. suing the billion-dollar company Stability AI for scraping their catalog to create generative images, a US writer facing backlash for allegedly scraping over 25,000 copyrighted books for his algorithm and subsequently taking down the textual analysis website Prosecraft, and even the musician Taylor Swift, whose likeness was used in a deepfake image depicting her in sexual positions among football players on a field.

UMG’s concern over AI music on TikTok, compensating less than traditional means, is quite understandable. Streams generate significantly less revenue than physical sales due to their digital and “looping” nature – even one Spotify stream can earn an artist between ₱0.17 and ₱0.28 on average, a meager sum for a piece of work that might have required months to create.

However, not all users on the app engage in such controversial practices. Some AI applications serve merely to distort and play with art, akin to how DJs manipulate CDs.

Most AI-generated songs on TikTok do not create new tracks using the original artists’ voices—a task too complex to achieve—but rather engage in harmless, daily trends. Examples include using Bruno Mars’ voice to sing “Ikaw Nga” by South Border, or creating a humorous fan edit where Olivia Rodrigo dramatically expresses anger and brooding in her car to a comedic beat, more commonly associated with Big Brother interludes, instead of her hit “Driver’s License.”

The failed deal between UMG and TikTok will be a pivotal reference in the ongoing discussion on AI regulation within creative industries, as the question of “What does art cost?” becomes increasingly relevant in the globalized internet space.