Longest serving AFP spokesperson Arevalo retires

Maj. Gen. Edgard A. Arevalo, spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and concurrently chief of Education, Training, and Doctrine Command, has said goodbye to the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) in a ceremony headed by commandant Maj. Gen. Ariel Caculitan.



Arevalo, a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Bigkis Lahi“ Class of 1990, attended his farewell ceremony on July 14. He is due to retire from military service on July 18, a post by the PMC said.

“The farewell ceremony was a fitting tribute to MGen Arevalo’s sterling career in the military. A Marine, a lawyer, and a multi-awarded officer, he has served the AFP well with steadfast commitment and a high level of professionalism. The entire Philippine Marine Corps is grateful for his service,” it added.

