The longest daytime during the summer solstice will be experienced in the Philippines on June 21, the PAGASA astronomical diary said.

According to PAGASA, the northern hemisphere will experience the longest day. The Philippines is located above the equator and is part of the northern hemisphere.

The June Solstice will be observed on June 21 at 10:58 p.m., and by then, the sun will reach its most northerly point in the sky.

“During the June Solstice, the northern hemisphere will experience the longest day and will mark the first day of summer,” PAGASA said.

It will also mark the first day of winter in the southern hemisphere, where the sun will have a shorter time staying above the horizon than any other day of the year.

Aside from the solstice, another astronomical event to be observed in the skies is the June Bootid Meteor Shower. It will be active from June 22 to July 2 and will reach its peak on June 27 at around 7 p.m.

The parent body responsible for this meteor shower is the comet 7P/Pons-Winnecke, PAGASA added. It will be observable with the naked eye, and other equipment such as telescopes or binoculars is not needed.

PAGASA advised maximizing the viewing experience by choosing a dark observation site away from the city lights under clear and moonless sky conditions. However, the first quarter moon in Virgo presents significant interference with the meteor shower observation.

