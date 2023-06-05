(WARNING: Mention of drugs)

A buy bust operation conducted by the Aborlan Municipal Police Station (MPS) in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) led to the arrest of Arnulfo Tegas, alias Lolong Tigas, a 53-year-old resident of Sitio Model, Brgy. Sagpangan, Aborlan in southern Palawan.

The operation took place on June 4, 2023, at approximately 12:45 p.m., the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) claimed in a report.

During the buy-bust, an asset by the authorities managed to purchase a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu, from Tegas. Subsequently, the authorities apprehended the suspect and took him into custody.

Upon searching Tegas and his belongings, they also recovered one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet (purchased) containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, money, and another plastic sachet containing what was believed to be shabu.

The estimated weight of the confiscated drugs, including the purchased sachet, was approximately 0.09 grams with a market value of around P3,000.

Tegas will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

