From a group of 12 pairs of elderly participants from various towns in Palawan, Rolando Catarbas of Taytay was crowned Lolo King, while Remedios Rico of San Vicente was named Lola Queen at the Senior Citizens Night competition. Both winners were awarded a prize of ₱15,000 each.

They were part of the elderly resdients from Coron, Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, Rizal, Brooke’s Point, San Vicente, Roxas, Taytay, Bataraza, Balabac, and El Nido, who participated in the Gabi y ateng ing Gueguegmang Senior Citizens, an event for the elderly residents featured in Baragatan sa Palawan this year.

This year’s team was “Pagtanda nang may Kalayaan sa Bawat Aspeto ng Buhay” held on June 13 at the Provincial Capitol.

Cosme Fabian from Quezon and Edna Taneo from Taytay were the 1st runners-up, each receiving ₱10,000. Rosalino Manogura and Ma. Agnes Duero from Narra were the 2nd runners-up, each taking home ₱7,000.

Special awards were also given for Best in Production Number, Best in Talent, Photogenic, and Best in Modern Filipiniana and Barong Tagalog. Those who did not win received a consolation prize of ₱3,000 each.

Participants showcased their skills in various parts of the competition such as their introductions, talent competition, Filipiniana and Barong attire, and the question and answer segment.

The presence of Governor Dennis Socrates, who personally interacted with the participants, was particularly appreciated by the seniors. Board Members Al Ibba, Ma. Angela Sabando, Nieves Rosento, Juan Antonio Alvarez, Aries Arzaga, and Roseller Pineda also attended the event.

The judges for the competition were Leonora Ocampo Antonio, Orphy C. Ordinario, and Ma. Elizabeth Sabando, who served as Chairman of the Board.

The event was successfully conducted by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) led by its head, Abigail Ablaña, in partnership with the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) from each municipality in the province.

The Baragatan sa Palawan Festival theme this year is “Mayamang Sining at Kultura… Kakaibang Kaugalian at Tradisyon…Tagisan ng Lakas, Talino at Talento…Natatanging Produktong Palaweño” kaalinsabay ng ika-122 anibersaryo ng pagkakatatag ng Gobyerno Sibil ng Palawan.