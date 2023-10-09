The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has clarified that the recent participation of Special Envoy to China Ambassador Teodoro Locsin Jr. in a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal was part of an “official mission” aimed at acquiring firsthand information regarding the situation in the West Philippine Sea.

Locsin accompanied the routine rotation and reprovisioning (RORE) mission on October 4 aboard the BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409), one of the escort vessels responsible for delivering essential supplies to troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

DFA Spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza emphasized that, in his role as Special Envoy, Ambassador Locsin is expected to stay informed about the issues he will discuss with China.

This is the first time that a high ranking diplomatic official joined a mission in the disputed islands.

Witnessing the situation in the West Philippine Sea firsthand is seen as a crucial step in gaining a deeper understanding of the matter.

“We are confident that this firsthand information will allow him to effectively convey our concerns to China,” Daza stated.

Locsin, who previously served as the Philippine ambassador to the United Kingdom and as the Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs, was appointed as Special Envoy to China for special concerns by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in August 2023.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) reported the mission’s success but also highlighted attempts by a significant number of CCG and Chinese Maritime Militia vessels to “block” and “harass” Philippine supply ships Unaizah May 1 and Unaizah May 2 during the operation.