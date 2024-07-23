Residents of Puerto Princesa City expressed strong approval of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

Gathering to watch the address on a large LED screen set up by the City Information Office (CIO) on Valencia Street, many residents voiced their satisfaction with the president’s message, particularly regarding the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

City Information Officer Richard Ligad emphasized that the president’s concluding remarks should resonate with the public. He stated that Marcos’ statements on the WPS were especially well-received by the Palaweños, aligning with their expectations and concerns.

“Gumawa tayo ng mabuti. Yun yung isang bilin ng ating pangulo. Mahalin natin ang Pilipinas,” Ligad said.

“At yung isang mainit na issue, yung West Philippine Sea na talagang pinanindigan niya at sinabing ito ay hindi kathang-isip at ito ay atin talaga,” he said.

Ligad, meanwhile, gave Marcos a grade of 7 out of 10 for his SONA, saying there were a few issues mentioned that were less pressing.

“Sa aking pananaw, in-expect ko na hindi ganun kainit. Kagaya nung mga datos na alam naman natin kung ano yung datos dito sa atin. At may iba rin na parang kulang,” he said without further elaborating.

Punong barangays Jake Daquer of Masikap, Oliver Miguel Reynoso of Masipag, and Henry Adato agree that WPS is also one of the most important issues that the president mentioned in his SONA.

The three barangay officials also gave Marcos a passing rate.

For tricycle driver Richard, he said he sees and feels that Marcos is doing his job to lead the country.

He said it is up to the people to do what they need to do to make their lives better.

Meanwhile, Ligad said he saw the need to set up a LED screen on Valencia Street so that more people could watch the president deliver his SONA.

“May mga kababayan tayo na nandito talaga dahil kumbaga ito yung ating pinaka business center. So yung mga wala sa bahay nila, yung nasa business establishments at yung mga galing sa palengke, napakinggan nila (yung SONA),” he explained.