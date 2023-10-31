A local court has denied detained religious leader Romeo Nuñez’s request to be held at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) following his surrender on October 17.

The senior pastor of Jesus Christ The River of Life Church and Global Ministries, who is facing a charge for rape, was transferred on October 25 to the Puerto Princesa City Jail.

The detention order dated October 23, 2023 was issued by Judge Bayani Usman of Branch 50, 4th Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court.

He had wanted to remain in the CIDG detention facility, claiming that there are threats to his safety inside the city and provincial jails since some relatives of the complainants in his other cases are detained in these incarceration centers.

The court has denied Nuñez’ request, pointing out that jails are properly managed, based on Republic Act No. 6975 or the Department of the Interior and Local Government Act of 1990.

CIDG chief P/Maj. Joseph Severino said there are other pending complaints against Nuñez filed at his office after.

“May mga pending complaints pa siya dito sa CIDG, mayroong mga bagong nagsilabasang victims. Katulad din sa nauna acts of lasciviousness,” Severino said.

On October 18, Nuñez was found guilty of three charges of lascivious conduct, resulting in a sentence that ranges from a minimum of six months to a maximum of four years and two months of incarceration.

Judge Enrique Selda also ordered Nuñez to pay P20,000 in moral damages and P20,000 as civil indemnity to the victims.