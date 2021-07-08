Local policemen tasked to coordinate with LGUs on travel papers

Police General Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), has directed all regional and provincial police offices to closely coordinate with local chief executives on what documents should be presented at Quarantine Control Points so that travelers can be admitted to provinces, cities, or municipalities.

Eleazar said in a press release on Thursday that he had already instructed police commanders to continue following current procedures while the assessment of the use of domestic vaccination cards in interzonal traveling is continuing.

“Sa gitna ng patuloy na pag-uusap tungkol sa patakaran na ipapatupad sa mga kababayan nating bakunado na, inatasan ko na ang ating mga police commanders na patuloy na ipatupad kung ano ang existing protocols na ipinalabas ng IATF upang maiwasan ang kalituhan sa panig ng ating mga kababayan,” said Eleazar.

“Kasabay ng utos na ito ay ang direktiba sa ating mga kapulisan na patuloy na makipag-ugnayan sa kanilang mga LGUs para malinaw ang kanilang gagampanan sa pagpapatupad ng mga protocol laban sa COVID-19,” he added.

The national government previously said that fully vaccinated people just need to show their immunization cards while traveling. However, the Department of Health (DOH) has stated that local government entities may still request visitors’ RT-PCR test results before allowing them entrance.

Eleazar said that the different government agencies and the IATF are still ironing out the policy. He also reminded the public to find out the existing rules on the localities they intend to visit to avoid hassles.

“Pinapayuhan ko rin ang ating mga kababayan na alamin muna ang mga patakaran sa mga lugar na inyong pupuntahan upang maging maayos ang inyong mga biyahe,” he said.

“Ang inyong kapulisan ay patuloy na magiging kabahagi ng ating pamahalaan upang matiyak ang kaligtasan ng bawat isa at bawat komunidad sa gitna ng banta ng COVID-19 lalo na at nagkakaroon ng mga variant na mas mabagsik at mas mabilis kumalat,” Eleazar added.