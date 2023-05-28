The Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA recently conducted a 5-day disaster preparedness, search, rescue, and retrieval operations seminar for members of the provincial and city police forces.

According to the regional police office, the seminar aimed to enhance the skills of the PNP search, rescue, and retrieval (SRR) teams and evaluate their readiness and interoperability for SRR operations through practical exercises simulating various disaster scenarios.

PRO MIMAROPA regional director P/Gen Joel Doria expressed his appreciation for the dedication and commitment of the local police in ensuring that Palawan becomes a disaster-ready province

“I am confident that you will become more responsive and dynamic in carrying out your mandate to serve and protect the community from disasters and natural calamities, making risk reduction an essential component of our quality service to the public. Palawan is in safe hands, and I have faith that we will emerge victoriously against future disasters,” Doria said.

