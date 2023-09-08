Authorities have stepped up a campaign to enforce price controls on rice as provided for under Executive Order 39 or the Mandated Price Ceilings on Rice and Republic Act 7651, or the Price Rice Act.

In Roxas town, municipal police chief PLt Pablo Acosta Jr, held a Police Information and Continuing Education (PICE) session among its personnel to ensure strict adherence to the Police Operational Procedures (POP) in the implementation of the Price Rice Act.

He also directed all personnel to inform the general public about the apprehension of hoarders, profiteers, cartels, dealers, and distributors of rice who are found violating the law.

For its part, the 2nd Palawan Police Mobile Force Company (PMFC) too to took social media to inform the public.

Retailers found violating the price rice act will face 1 to 5 years imprisonment and a fine of P5,000 up to P1 Million while suppliers who manipulate the prices of rice can face 5 to 15 years of imprisonment and a fine of P5,000 to P2 Million.

Authorities have encouraged consumers to report cases of overpricing and hoarding of rice. Consumers may report violators to the 2nd PMFC through 09171859233.

“Nakahanda ang buong pwersa ng Philippine National Police na tulungan ang Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) at Department of Agriculture (DA) para agresibong maipatupad ang utos ng Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na magtakda ng Price Ceilings sa presyo ng bigas,” said PNP Deputy Chief for Administration P/LtGen Phodel Sermonia.

Based on EO 39, the mandated price ceiling for regular-milled rice is P41 per kilo and P45 per kilo of well-milled rice.