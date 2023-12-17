A coordinated effort under Intensified Simultaneous Law Enforcement Activities (ISLA) and Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO) in Cuyo, Palawan, has led to the arrest of two wanted individuals.

The Cuyo Municipal Police Station (MPS) apprehended Robert Apetong Jr., also known as “Jun-Jun,” 29, who was ranked as the 4th Most Wanted Person at the Municipal Level of Oton MPS, IloIlo City, at around 4:15 in the afternoon on December 11.

A little later, around 4:30 pm, the local police arrested Rhayan Apetong, alias “Boyboy,” 25, identified as the 3rd Most Wanted Person at the Municipal Level of Oton MPS, IloIlo City.

Both were apprehended through arrest warrants on charges of homicide and are currently in the custody of Cuyo MPS, awaiting transfer to the issuing court.