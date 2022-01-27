The rains that occurred on Wednesday night as a result of the low-pressure area (LPA) was 267 percent above the province of Palawan’s usual January rainfall average, according to the local state weather agency.

Weather chief Sonny Pajarilla said Thursday that the local weather station of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) recorded 147.9 millimeters (mm) of rainfall from the 55.3 mm average rainfall for January.

The amount of rainfall recorded can cause flooding in Puerto Princesa as the city faces problems in the drainage system, he added.

“Nasa 267 percent ng ating monthly rainfall for the month, binuhos lang ng isang gabi at uulan pa rin tayo— almost 300 percent talaga na amount of rainfall. Lalo’t higit na hindi naman kagandahan ang ating drainage system, talagang bahain talaga itong ating siyudad ng Puerto Princesa,” Pajarilla said.

The LPA has a slim chance to intensify after leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday or Friday but it will still bring rains, particularly over Palawan.

It was estimated at 190 kilometers south-southwest of Puerto Princesa city or 100 kilometers east of Balabac area as of 3:00 am. It is now 300 kilometers away from the PAR line.

“Dahil may LPA tayo, magco-converge ang ating southeasterly, easterly, at northeasterly winds. Dahil diyan, tinatamaan ang Palawan, dito ang nagiging convergence point plus orographic effect na tinatawag, bumabangga sa ating isla mismo kaya nagkakaroon ng tuloy-tuloy na development ng mga kaulapaan,” he added.

“Inaasahan natin na hapon pa ito makalalabas ng ating PAR kasi medyo mabagal ang kaniyang movement pagdating dito sa West Philippine Sea. Mid this afternoon iyan lalabas,” he said.

The LPA will move northward towards Kalayaan island which will experience a significant amount of rain throughout the day. Pajarilla added that there are no weather disturbances monitored to occur after the exit of LPA.

“Maganda lang sa Kalayaan, maliit na isla naman ‘yan, walang catch basin kung tawagin pero significant amount of rainfall talaga ang ating maoobserbahan natin sa Kalayaan. Ngayong araw hanggang bukas,” he said.