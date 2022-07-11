The local livestock industry has shown signs of recovery since being hit by typhoon Odette in December 2021, officials say.

Dr. Darius Mangcucang of the Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet), said deworming, vitamin supplementation, and treatments are also part of recovery operations.

According to 2021 data from ProVet, the typhoon Odette recorded P45 million in damage to the combined local livestock and poultry industry.

“Oo (may recovery na), actually after Odette non, nag-travel na kami, nagbakuna kami at nag-vitamins supplementation. Usually kapag ganyan nagkaroon ng mga disaster, stress ‘yong animals nyan. Meron mahihina, meron may fever dahil sa sobrang lamig,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The ProVet also gathered suggestions from various municipal agricultural officers regarding the services required for livestock recovery.

The breakdown of damaged animals was 152 heads of cattle, 190 heads of carabao, 740 heads of goat, 606 heads of swine, 17, 045 heads of chicken, and 150 heads of duck.

The office initially conducted the artificial insemination in the towns of El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, and San Vicente to recover losses of cattle and carabaos.

“Hanggang ngayon, tuloy-tuloy ang mga ginagawa namin para sa north and south, sabay. Kung sa population, wala naman tayo problema,” he added.

Aside from Odette’s recovery, ProVet also assists farmers who would like to go back to raising hogs. Some farmers temporarily stopped due to an increase in the price of feeds in pandemic time.