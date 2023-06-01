Local lawmakers in Palawan are lobbying for incentives for all barangay captains and barangay council members whose tenure are coming to an end.

On Wednesday, May 30, Liga ng mga Barangay President and Ex-Officio Member Ferdinand Zaballa proposed Resolution No. 1093-23 to request Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates to provide incentives to barangay officials whose terms will expire in October.

The resolution expresses heartfelt gratitude for their continuous devotion and great service, especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zaballa emphasized the enormous hardships that barangay captains confronted during the peak of COVID.

“As we all know, during our term as punong barangay, this is the time when we experienced the most challenging leadership. It was because during our term, we had the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of that, our punong barangay were forced to their limits in their leadership,” Zaballa said.

“The Liga ng mga Barangay decided to give recognition, especially to the last termer punong barangay and last termer barangay kagawad who led the 367 barangays in the province of Palawan,” he added.

Moreover, as an additional tribute to barangay officials, the lawmaker announced the forthcoming “BARANGAY-YAN SA BARAGATAN” event scheduled for June 15.

The event is expected to gather all barangay officials across the province, aiming to honor and acknowledge their unwavering dedication in serving their respective communities.

