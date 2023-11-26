The local government, in a dual initiative to uplift Barangay Aribungos in Brooke’s Point, actively turned over the newly constructed Multi-Purpose Building and conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for the electrification project on Friday, November 24.

Punong Barangay Edgar Inso, council members, and other barangay officials ceremonially received the Multi-Purpose Building, which was funded by the 20% Development Fund. The facility is expected to streamline community transactions and provide essential support for the barangay office.

Mayor Cesareo Benedito of Brooke’s Point emphasized the importance of caring for and maximizing the use of the building to ensure long-term benefits for the community. He praised the efficiency of completing the project, expressing satisfaction that it would be available for use before the year concludes.

Simultaneously, they held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Electrification Project at Latube Road, Sitio Kapangyan. According to the Municipal Information Office, the project demonstrates the local government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents.

In his message, Benedito highlighted the project’s significance in reaching even the most remote sitios of Barangay Aribungos.

PALECO representative Victor Villanueva endorsed the electrification initiative, projecting improved electricity supply for around 70 households.

Inso expressed gratitude, foreseeing a brighter and more connected future for the barangay.