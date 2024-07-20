Local flights and banking institutions in Puerto Princesa City have also been affected by a global cyber outage impacting services from Microsoft and CrowdStrike tech companies.

Nick Rascal, the Area IV-B manager of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), said that two Cebu Pacific flights were canceled on the evening of July 19 and the first morning flight on July 20 due to the IT worldwide problem.

“Na pick-up na rin yong mga pasahero dahil bumalik na naman sa normal. Two cancelled flights—5J638 at saka 5J648 ng Cebu Pacific,” Rascal stated to Palawan News on Saturday morning.

He noted that passengers from the canceled flight last night waited overnight at the airport.

Flight 5J638 departs from Puerto Princesa International Airport (PPIA) at 6:05 a.m. to Manila, while flight 5J648 leaves at 11:45 p.m.

“So far, nagno-normalize na rin ang flights, at naaayos na ng airline company,” he added.

In the banking sector, disruptions were reported yesterday as well. Dingdong Arzaga, the manager of BDO San Pedro, one of the branches affected, mentioned that the outage occurred around 1:30 p.m.

“Ang alam ko halos affected lahat—majority—Metrobank, RCBC, kami. Halos ganoon. Pero kami, yong Rizal Avenue namin online. Actually, kami working naman ang ATM. Kaya lang yong online lang talaga sa amin ngayon ay ang Rizal Avenue. Kahapon hindi sila nakapag close ng transactions, ginagawa yon ngayon. After magawa yon ngayon, lahat ng transactions, puwede na,” Arzaga told Palawan News.

He added that normal operations are expected to resume later today once the issues are fully resolved, noting that there was no panic as their IT department was promptly updating and understood the cause of the issue.

CrowdStrike, the American tech company involved, stated on its website on July 19 (9:13pm ET) that it “is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts.”

It also clarified that Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted and that the issue “was not a cyberattack.”

“The issue has been identified, isolated, and a fix has been deployed. We are referring customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous public updates on our blog,” CrowdStrike advised, urging organizations to communicate through official channels.

“We understand the gravity of the situation and are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and disruption. We are working with all impacted customers to ensure that systems are back up and they can deliver the services their customers are counting on,” the statement read.

George Kurtz, founder and CEO of CrowdStrike, indicated that the disruption was triggered by an issue with its “Falcon Sensor” software, which experts say led to crashes in Microsoft Windows, resulting in the “Blue Screen of Death.”

“We have mobilized all of CrowdStrike to help you and your teams. If you have questions or need additional support, please reach out to your CrowdStrike representative or Technical Support,” Kurtz stated.

“We know that adversaries and bad actors will try to exploit events like this. I encourage everyone to remain vigilant and ensure that you’re engaging with official CrowdStrike representatives. Our blog and technical support will continue to be the official channels for the latest updates,” he added.