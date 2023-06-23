The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Philippines, the Gerry Roxas Foundation, and Community Centered Conservation (C3) convened an inception workshop in Roxas town on June 9.

This meeting launched the “Enabling Ecosystem Approach to Fisheries Management Through Responsible Seafood Economies” project.

Over 30 stakeholders including local fishing communities, private enterprises, and various government agencies actively participated at this event.

These agencies included the local governments of Roxas and Taytay in Palawan, DOST-PSTO Palawan, the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development, and DTI MIMAROPA.

The workshop served as a dynamic platform where participants discussed and confirmed the project’s goals, outcomes, strategies, governance, and institutional structures. These elements will guide the fishing communities as they undertake sustainable fisheries management.

At the heart of the project is the objective to involve domestic supply chains in Responsible Seafood Sourcing (RSS). The project aims to foster conditions that discourage the entry of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) seafood products, promoting improved fisheries management.