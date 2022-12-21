The city’s fire protection bureau has prepared for fire awareness during the holiday season by stationing marshals in strategic locations and establishing designated selling venues for firecracker vendors.

According to Supt. Nilo Caabay, the Puerto Princesa fire marshal, there are only two dealers in the city that supply firecrackers to the retail stores that are located on Peneyra Road in Brgy. San Pedro.

He explained that they only designated one area for retail stores to facilitate monitoring. As safety precautions, they also conducted safety seminars for the dealers and installed visible signage throughout the area.

“Yan lang po ang authoritize na pagbebentahan ng paputok, other than that ay bawal na. [Isa lang ang location natin] para madaling ma-control, isa lang ang ire-regulate natin at kung magkaroon man ng untoward incidents ay madaling ma-control,” Caabay said.

Caabay also reminded firecracker sellers that it is illegal for minors to sell fireworks.

“Bawal din ang mga minors kasi iba ang awareness ng mga bata kaya mahigpit na ipinagbabawal ang pagiging dealer nila,” he said.

Caabay said they will put fire marshals in different areas on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day to keep an eye on the situation and be ready to act quickly if anything goes wrong.

“Magde-deploy tayo ng mga marshals para tumulong sa security and safety sa pagsalubong sa Christmas at New Year. Mataas naman ang awareness ng mga dealer [but] ang problem na pwedeng mag-trigger ng hazard dyan ay ang mga mamimili,” Caabay said.

“By experience kasi minsan ang mga bumibili dyan ay mga nakainom o naninigarilyo. Isa pa baka mamaya mag-testing [ng mga papatutok],” he added.

Caabay also said that there had been no problems with the sale of fireworks in 2021.

About Post Author