Four local non government organizations (NGO) received $1.2 million (P64 million) financial support from the U.S. government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The grantees, Palawan Biodiversity Conservation Advocates Inc. (PBCAI), World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Palawan, Nagkakaisang Tribo ng Palawan (Natripal), and Community Centered Conservation (C3), will implement projects on biodiversity conservation, wildlife protection, natural resource management, and local climate actions, according to a statement from USAID.

“USAID promotes meaningful and direct engagement of civil society and indigenous peoples in the design, implementation, and monitoring of projects to ensure that communities benefit, and that those benefits align with the objectives identified by the communities themselves,” said USAID Mission Director Ryan Washburn during the grant awarding ceremony.

These grants resonate with our belief that indigenous communities are at the forefront of these challenges and are better able to promote inclusive growth and sustainable development,” he added.

PBCAI, which will conduct a ridge-to-reef conservation project in the northern towns of Araceli and Dumaran, told Palawan News that they will include mitigation and rehabilitation efforts in their initiative towns there are currently threatened by the Mindoro Oil Spill.

In 2021, they received funding from the USAID through the Gerry Roxas Foundation for the emergency response rehabilitation of Typhoon Odette-hit areas.

The USAID has given away more than $157 million worth of funding in support to the conservation the country’s biodiversity and protecting its landscapes and seascapes since 2008.

