The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) along with the DRRMs of the different towns of Palawan will be drawing out preparedness plans to properly address El Niño phenomenon that is expected to hit the province in the next few months.

This is in accordance with the explanation made by Sonny Pajarilla of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in a recently held Climate Forum, PDRRMO head Jeremias Alili said

Alili said that they organized the forum to provide accurate information to decision-makers on how to understand and value climate and weather, which are among the factors they are preparing for.

He further explained that its conduct is timely, considering the fact that the local government units (LGUs) are currently in the process of formulating their plans and preparedness measures for the impacts of El Niño.

He added that Pajarilla’s explanations had enlightened local disaster officials about misconceptions surrounding the phenomenon.

“Yung ganito pala na yung El Niño is two-edged, it’s both that there is drought or dry season and there is also wet season. It’s a matter of identifying when, so we can prepare. Like now, we have this coming El Niño phenomenon where the usual understanding is that whenever there is an El Niño, there will be drought. So kung walang ganitong forum, sayang yung ating preparations which is only for drought and then ang resulta ay nasasayang yung pera ng gobyerno,” Alili said.

“After this, we will be drawing out our preparedness plan in accordance with what was explained here. So pag-uwi nila, gagawa sila ng plano according to what they have learned,” he added.

Alili also mentioned that the PDRRMO will maintain close coordination with the Department of Education Palawan Schools Division Office (DepEd Palawan) regarding the suspension of classes in various localities within the province during weather disturbances.

He stated that a conference with school Disaster Risk Reduction Management (DRRM) officers will be held in August or September. This conference aims to address the development of contingency plans for schools, ensuring they align with the necessary standards, and to enhance the integration of DRRM plans into their overall school development plans.

“We will have a thorough coordination with the provincial DepEd DRRM section. We are just waiting for the protocols for local weather disturbanceson when and how to implement class suspensions and who are responsible,” he explained.

“And we want to have closer link and frequent communications for a faster reaction and response,” he said.

Furthermore, he also said they are also planning to launch a Listong Paaralan Seal of Excellence, just like the recently launched Listong Barangay Seal of Excellence.

He also said the Listo app for reporting accidents other similar situations to their main office is now under improvement where some features were added while other existing were removed.

“Medyo matagal lang ang coordination with Android, it takes months for the changes to be approved,” he said.