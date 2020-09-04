Local DepEd official held at city border for COVID protocol breach

A city hall source told Palawan News the official eventually agreed to be quarantined at one of the city’s existing isolation facilities but is reportedly requesting to be transferred to the custody of city DepEd officials.

An education official travelling to the City as an APOR (allowed person outside residence) but without coordination with local authorities was temporarily held at the city border Thursday evening.

A city hall source told Palawan News the official eventually agreed to be quarantined at one of the city’s existing isolation facilities but is reportedly requesting to be transferred to the custody of city DepEd officials.

The official, an assistant school superintendent, reportedly came directly from Coron via El Nido and asked to be allowed to enter the city without going through quarantine.

City health authorities however reportedly declined to relax its quarantine protocols, aware that the origin of the travelling official was a current hotspot for COVID-19 infection.

DepEd has declined to issue a statement despite multiple attempts for an interview.

(With a report from Ruth Rodriguez)

