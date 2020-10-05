Local COVID-19 transmission cases in Puerto Princesa rise

Dr. Dean Palanca, city IMT commander said late Sunday night in a live City Information Office (CIO) press briefing that the new four cases came from 50 swab samples they sent to the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) for RT-PCR confirmation

The Incident Management Team (IMT) for coronavirus disease in Puerto Princesa City recorded four new “local transmission” cases directly related to infected patients previously confirmed in Barangay Mandaragat, increasing the total count to eight over the weekend.

They are a 22-year-old female from Brgy. Sta. Monica, who works as an encoder in a merchandising goods store; a 22-year-old female resident of Brgy. San Manuel, who works in a private communications company; a 26-year-old male resident of Brgy. Tiniguiban, who works in a power company; and a 25-year-old male from Brgy. San Jose, who also works in a power company.

“This late in the afternoon, may lumabas… pinadalhan tayo ano… meron tayong apat na new local case dito sa Puerto Princesa. Itong apat po na yon ay kasama [sila] sa case natin sa Brgy. Mandaragat. Masasabi nga natin na nagkahawa-hawa na sila… sunod-sunod sila,” he said.

Dr. Palanca said all four do not show signs of COVID-19.

He also said that there is a fifth case, 1 26-year-old male authorized person outside residence (APOR), who contracted COVID-19 while undergoing quarantine.

“Mayroon tayong panglima, pero hindi siya local case, imported case siya. Isang APOR na dumating galing sa barko. While undergoing quarantine siya ay nagkaroon ng sintomas, siya ay na-swab at positive siya sa COVID. Siya ay 26-years-old na lalaki,” Dr. Palanca said.

Dr. Palanca said residents can avoid getting infected by COVID-19 by avoiding mass gatherings to prevent its further spread in Puerto Princesa.

“Hindi naman sa tinatakot namin kayo… talagang mag-iingat kayo ngayon sa labas ng inyong tahanan. Talagang dini-discourage namin, huwag munang magkaroon tayo ng mass gathering kasi hindi natin ngayon nalalaman kung sino ang nakakasama pa natin. Baka siya ay carrier ng COVID virus,” he said.

Dr. Palanca also announced that the IMT had sent home from their isolation facility three locally stranded returnees who have recovered from the dreaded disease.

They are a 58-year-old male, a 48-year-old female, and a 22-year-old female.

“May pinauwi na tayo [kaninang] hapon — tatlong LSI ang mga umuwi na ngayon galing sa ating mga COVID isolation facility,” he added.

As of October 4, 2020, the city has a total of 108 COVID-19 cases — 32 active cases, 75 recoveries, and 1 death. Of the active cases, 8 are local transmission.

(with reports from Loren Jane Tumalac and Ruth Rodriguez)

