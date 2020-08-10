Local content creator’s short feature is nominee in Christian online film contest

Juderick Arcilla, a local content creator for Youtube, said he sent his entry “Pandemya” in July to the annual national online Christian film-making competition and was selected to be one of over 70 nominees from various countries.

A local content creator’s short feature film about hope amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic made it as a nominee in the Sali Dayeg Christian Online Short Film Contest.

Juderick Arcilla, a local content creator for Youtube, said he sent his entry “Pandemya” in July to the annual national online Christian film-making competition and was selected to be one of over 70 nominees from various countries.

“Hindi talaga sinasadya ‘yong pagsali ko dyan. May nag-send lang sa akin na merong competition na ganyan. Nauna ko nagawa yong ‘Pandemya’, sabi ko wala naman masama, try ko lang,” Arcilla said.

Arcilla is the only Palaweño whose entry was included in the list of nominees.

His short film Pandemya tells the story about the struggle of everyone during the health crisis, highlighting the essence of believing in hope.

“Yong nilalaman niyan, sa ibang tao at sa akin, kahit na may pinagdadaanan tayong pandemya, there is hope. Kasi natatakpan tayo ng fear sa isipan sa mga nangyayari sa paligid,” he said.

“I decided to create a film na magkaroon ng pananaw yong ibang tao na mayroong pag-asa, may liwanag, ‘wag ka mawalan ng pag-asa, na nadiyan si God na handang gabayan at tulungan tayo,” Arcilla added.

He said this is his second time to join a film competition after sending an entry in Cinemalaya sometime in 2017. He is also affiliated with one of the churches in the city as a media production staff.

His short film Pandemya was made entirely during the community quarantine period.

“Kapag lumalabas kasi ako, may dala ako lagi na camera, sabi ko why not i-capture ko yong moment na nakikita ko at gagawan ko ng istorya. Nabuo ko siya at talagang pinag-isipan ko at pinag-pray ko kay Lord na siya magli-lead sa akin kung anong gagawain ko,” he said.

He said it is a huge privilege to be one of the nominees as he could share his talent and skills for a purpose.

“To share yong talent or skill o itong ginagawa ko na hindi ito ginagawa para sa wala lang. Ito ay para maging daluyan ng hope sa iba. Gusto ko malaman nila talaga na meron pag-asa,” he said.

Unlike the usual shooting he was doing before, Arcilla said that one of the challenges he encountered in making the short film were restrictions in movements due to health protocols and the time of curfew.

The final day of selection for the Top 10 winners will be announced on August 24. He is optimistic about what the results would be.

Aside from encouraging fellow Palaweños to vote for his entry, he is also encouraging the public to support the local content creators. Arcilla is one of the members of Palawan Youtubers.

“Sana suportahan nila yong mga content creator ng Palawan. Sana ay patuloy lang nila suportahan yong mga ganitong larangan kasi isa sa puso ko yong ganitong bagay na meron pala na taga-Palawan na gumagawa ng short film,” he said.

He added that some local content creators are now starting to be recognized outside the province. Even during the time of the pandemic, they continue to produce contents, he said.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.