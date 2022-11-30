The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has set the period from December 12 to January 31, 2023, as the start date for voter registration again.

Palawan COMELEC spokesperson Jomel Ordas said Tuesday that they are still waiting for official instructions from the COMELEC En Banc, but all types of applications will be accepted during the specified period.

The registration is for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30, 2023, as well as the midterm elections in 2025.

“Lahat ng klase ng application ay tatanggapin. Hinihintay [na lang] natin ang final copy ng rules and regulations para sa resumption of the continuing voter registration na ito,” Ordas said.

Registration will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in any COMELEC Office or satellite registration sites.

Earlier, the Commission also announced that overseas voting registration will resume on December 9, 2022, until September 30, 2024.

