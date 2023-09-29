(WARNING: Mention of firearms)

Two men robbed a woman at gunpoint during what the victim believed to be a regular business transaction.

The incident occurred on Thursday, September 28, on Abad Santos Street, Barangay Maunlad, Puerto Princesa City.

Initial police investigation revealed that the victim, identified as Andrea Bocado, had engaged in a business transaction with the suspects, identified by the police as Vincent Villarino, 20, and Monching Rodriguez, 24.

However, during their meeting, the suspects took P5,000 from the victim at gunpoint and fled.

After fleeing, they reportedly attempted to hide in the house of one Rowena Flores. Responding policemen from the Police Station 1 of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office found and arrested them.

The firearm used in the commission of the crime was also recovered.

Both Villarino and Rodriguez will face charges for robbery and a violation of Republic Act 10591, also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.