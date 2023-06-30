Over 50 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Negosyo Center Business Counselors in Palawan underwent a Virtual Session on the Importance of Digitalization held on Thursday, June 29, featuring the new digital platform – SOMAGO.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Palawan in collaboration with its Negosyo Center and Somago Philippines organized the event to actively involve local entrepreneurs in harnessing the potential of digital platforms to enhance and broaden their distribution channels.

DTI Palawan said that with the rapid advancements in technology and the growing reliance on digital solutions, the session highlights the significance of digitalization for the success and sustainability of businesses in today’s competitive landscape.

Through this engagement, MSMEs were encouraged to explore and leverage available digital tools, such as e-commerce platforms, social media marketing, and online payment systems, to reach wider audiences and expand their market reach.