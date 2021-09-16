Homegrown band Kwelyo will be debuting its first single, “Gusto Ko Nang Yumaman” under Ivory Music and Video on Friday. According to the members, this marks the beginning of their musical careers.

Ivory Music is known for handling some of the country’s biggest music acts, such as MYMP, Side A, Mayonnaise, and Zack Tabudlo. The label also handles Maja Salvador and Carlo Aquino as some of its recording artists.

According to rhythm guitarist and band leader Arman Cortez, the single’s release under a known record label is proof that their hard work has paid off. The band had plenty of supporters in the process of making their single and music video, as stipulated in their contract with Ivory.

“Nagpapasalamat talaga kami sa lahat ng mga sumuporta. Marami pang lalabas pa under ng Ivory, excited talaga kami,” said Cortez.

Five members out of the six-part and all do music full time. Only their drummer, Juan Marcuz, has not left his day job.

“Nag-resign talaga ako para dito. Pero planado naman. Pero lahat na kami, full-time na namin ito ginagawa,” said Cortez.

The band went on full production with their music video, even including a cameo by one of their sponsors. The video features prominent locations in Puerto Princesa City such as Rizal Avenue and the Old Market, and even a short homage to The Beatles’ Abbey Road with them crossing Malvar Street.

“Gusto Ko Nang Yumaman” will be released on Ivory Music’s Youtube channel and other social media pages. Aside from their partnership with Ivory, Kwelyo has also released songs as an independent artist. Their album, “Nasilaw,” can be streamed on Spotify.