Local authorities in Palawan arrested several individuals wanted for various criminal offenses in a series of successful operations held on Friday.

Welbert Castillo Gutierez, a 24-year-old resident of Barangay Malatgao, Quezon, Palawan, was apprehended in a joint operation carried out by the personnel of Quezon MPS in collaboration with the personnel of PIU-Palawan PPO, PIDMU, and 1st PPMFC.

The arrest was made based on a warrant dated October 6, 2023, issued by Judge Ramon Chito R. Mendoza, the Presiding Judge of RTC, 4th Judicial Region, Branch 165, Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

The warrant was issued for the crime of lascivious conduct under Sec. 5 (B) of RA 7610, with a recommended bail amount for this case of P180,000.00.

In Culion, Palawan, a 21-year-old resident of Brgy. Malaking Patag, identified as John Jonard Dape Aumenta, known as “Onad,” was apprehended by the personnel of Culion MPS.

The arrest was made based on a warrant issued on July 5, 2023, by Judge Arnel P. Cezar, the Presiding Judge of RTC, Branch 163, 4th Judicial Region, Coron, Palawan, for the crime of Attempted Murder, with a recommended bail for this case of Php 120,000.00.

Gary Tabanao Pasion, known as “Robert,” a 34-year-old resident of Brgy. Calawag, Taytay, Palawan, was apprehended in a joint operation carried out by the personnel of Taytay MPS, in collaboration with personnel from PIU-Palawan PPO.

The arrest was made based on a warrant dated September 28, 2023, issued by Judge Ronilo Alejandro Beronio of MCTC, Fourth Judicial Region, Taytay-San Vicente, Palawan, for the crime of Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Homicide.

The recommended bail for this case is P100,000.