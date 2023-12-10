The provincial government of Palawan is ushering in the holiday season with the annual “Pasko sa Kapitolyo Concert at the Park.”

The event, which commenced on December 9, is scheduled to take place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout the month of December.

Don Pedro Vicente Park, situated in front of the Capitol Building, serves as the venue for this festive celebration, offering a platform for local talents and performers to showcase their skills and entertain the community, the province’s information office said.

The opening night of the event featured a diverse range of performances, including musical acts and dance routines. Palawan State University (PalawanSU) singers graced the stage with their melodious voices, while The Philippine Folk Dance Society Palawan Chapter displayed the rich heritage of the country’s folk dances.

(Photo from the Palawan Provincial Information Office)

Notable dance troupes like PalawanSU’s Sining Palawan Dance Troupe and Palawan Polytechnic College Inc.’s Perlas ng Silanganan Dance Troupe delivered captivating performances that left the audience enthralled.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to supporting the local arts scene, Ceasar Sammy Magbanua, chief of staff of the Office of Governor Dennis Socrates and culture and arts program manager, was in attendance, showing solidarity with Palaweño artists.

The “Pasko sa Kapitolyo Concert at the Park”, brought also by the office of Vice Governor Leoncio Olan, aims to provide a unique blend of entertainment, culture, and community engagement for residents and visitors alike.

The festivities will kick off at 7 p.m. each weekend, inviting families and friends to come together and celebrate the holiday season.

The provincial government said residents of Palawan can look forward to an eventful schedule featuring music, dance, and the festive atmosphere, as a means of bringing happiness and commemorating the local arts.