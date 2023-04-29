Fifty Palawan artists participated in a two-day Poetry Theater Workshop organized by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Cultural Exchange Department at the VJR Hall on April 25 to 26.

The workshop was held as part of the CCP’s Art in the Workplace: Sining Alay sa Manggagawa program in partnership with the Palawan Provincial Government and the Negros Cultural Foundation, Inc.

The participants included dancers from the Palawan Dance Ensemble of the Provincial Government, the Perlas ng Silanganan Dance Troupe of Palawan Polytechnic College Inc. (PPCI), the Palawan Sining Dance Troupe, and several BA Communication students from Palawan State University.

Award winning actor Soliman Cruz served as the workshop’s trainer.

In a program held to pay tribute to local fisherfolk on April 28, the participants showcased their dramatic interpretation of Bob Balingit’s poem ‘Hay Naku’.

Violinist Jobry Cimafranca and Theater veterans Isay Alvarez and Robert Sena also graced the program with a performance.

