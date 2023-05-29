Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates has signed the “Anti-Epal Ordinance,” prohibiting the display of names, initials, or images of local government officials on signs, promotional materials, and project-related structures in the province.

The ordinance seeks to uphold the integrity of public servants in line with Article 11 of the Philippine Constitution.

It also aligns with the DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2010-101, which bans the use of government officials’ names or images on billboards and signs related to government programs and projects.

The ordinance applies to all government officials on the provincial, municipal and barangay level.

Violators may face imprisonment for up to six months and substantial fines.

