Liza Soberano makes a special appearance in the last episode of the hit Korean show “Not Hocance but Scance,” which aired on Korean TV Network MBN yesterday, July 25.

In an episode that aired on Korean TV Network MBN, stars Ye Ji-won, Soyou, Nicole, and Kang Ji-young were astonished when Soberano joined them for a BBQ party.

The four Korean stars were so taken with Soberano’s beauty that the show’s production team gushed about her.

“I’m glad I’m not by your side.” Soyou said.

Soberano, who lately made the headlines after cutting ties with long-time manager and discoverer Ogie Diaz, is now under the management of actor-musician James Reid, who is reportedly set to launch her Hollywood career.

Earlier this month, the two were sighted over social media as they made their rounds in a meeting with Kpop stars and hotshots.