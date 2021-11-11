After more than a year of living in house clothes –sweats, pajamas, and whatever makes us comfortable – this is the best time to elevate our stay-at-home style with cozy, chill, and cool loungewear from Surplus!

Here, hoodies are hot. . . track pants are right on the fashion track. . . knits and button-down shirts are great top stories . . . and shorts stories are everywhere. There are also flowy lounge dresses in soft fabrics for girls, and tees and muscle shirts for guys.

Living the lounge life also means having wellness essentials that can help you relax and unwind in the comfort of your home. The Surplus has cozy and soft Japanese Tatami Chairs, Wooden Aroma Humidifiers, Rest Easy Massagers, and Rechargeable Hot Compress packs. There are stay-at-home must-haves like foldable laptop tables, telescopic fans, mason jars, and stainless tumblers that are also available in different colors.

Stay cozy with this dark blue monochromatic lounge set.

Fun, feminine, and flowy lounge dress from Surplus.

Take it easy with Surplus’ shirt and pajama set, comfy Japanese tatami chair and telescopic fan.

Chill at home with this cozy pajama and tank top from Surplus.

A striped sando, easy shorts, and rechargeable hot compress to relieve your stress.

Nothing beats relaxing at home in comfy PJs, a cool top, and a rest easy massager.

Binge watch and chill with this strappy lounge set, cozy Japanese tatami chair, foldable laptop table, and mason jar from Surplus.

Healthy and happy home works: a stylish lounge set, a Japanese tatami chair, and wooden aroma humidifier.

Lounge in style with the loungewear collection and self-care home essentials from Surplus. These versatile, fashionable pieces and more are available in Surplus stores located in most SM Supermalls nationwide.

For a more convenient shopping experience, you may check out Surplus at Lazada, Shopee, SM Malls Online, and ShopSM. Surplus Order to Deliver is also now available; join their Viber community and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @SurplusPH and @Surplus_ph for more details.